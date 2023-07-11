Stepfather pleads guilty to rape, murder of 9-year-old schoolgirl Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
4 hrs ago

Young Nikita Noel was found dead on February 1.

Omar Green, who was charged with the gruesome rape and murder of nine-year-old Nikita Noel in Hanover earlier this year, pleaded guilty to the two counts when he appeared in the Hanover Circuit Court on Tuesday.Green, a 42-year-old construction worker of Barberry Hill in Lucea, is scheduled to appear in court on July 31 for sentencing.

Reports are that on February 1, the little girl left home for school at approximately 7am.

When she didn’t return home from school later that evening at the usual time, her mother became concerned and went to the Lucea Police Station and reported her missing.

A subsequent search in the community by police, with the aid of residents, led to the discovery of Nikita’s body in bushes at the side of the road some distance from her house, at approximately 7:30pm.

A post-mortem revealed that Nikita was strangled.

Green was subsequently taken into custody as a person of interest and was charged after the results of forensic evidence confirmed that he had raped the child, the police said.

The fourth grade student’s murder is alleged to have stemmed from a domestic dispute between her mother and Green.

The two adults were said to have been in an on-and-off relationship.

