Stepson’s trial for woman’s murder in church postponed until next week Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
2 hrs ago

Andrea Lowe-Garwood.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The trial of Javan Garwood, who is facing charges for the 2021 shooting death of his stepmother, 51- year-old banker Andrea Lowe-Garwood, at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth, Trelawny, did not get under way as scheduled in the Trelawny Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Garwood was remanded in custody until next Monday, when the trial is scheduled to start.

The trial did not get off on Tuesday after a request by defence lawyer, Khadine Coleman, for time to peruse new information she received from the prosecution on Monday.

The triggerman in the slaying, Dwight Bingham, who pleaded guilty to murder and illegal possession of firearm, is to return to court on July 25, 2023, when sentencing is slated to be handed down.

Trial judge, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, has requested a social enquiry report for Bingham.

Lowe-Garwood was gunned down in the church during praise and worship service in January 2021.

