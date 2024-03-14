Sterling Investments gains 12.5% during Thursday’s trading Loop Jamaica

Sterling Investments led Thursday gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Sterling gained 12.5 per cent to close at US$0.02. It was followed by Consolidated Bakeries up 9.5 per cent to $2.20, and Jamaican Teas up 7.5 per cent to $2.55.

The top declining stocks were JMMB Preference shares down 20.5 per cent to $2.40, 138 Student Living preference shares down 15 per cent to $185.30, followed by 138 Student Living ordinary shares down 13.5 per cent to $3.75.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 327.58 points (0.10 per cent) to close at 340,004.41 points and the volume traded amounted to 28,665,967 valued at $153,983,821.23.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 88.64 points (0.03 per cent) to close at 326,974.20 points and the volume traded amounted to 23,595,187 valued at $144,177,623.57.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 27.91 points (0.74 per cent) to close at 3,808.49 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,070,780 valued at $9,806,197.66.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 105 stocks of which 42 advanced, 40 declined and 23 traded firm. The overall volume leaders were General Accident with 5.0 million units, followed by Wigton Windfarm with 4.6 million units, and Radio Jamaica with 4.4 million units.