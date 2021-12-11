Sterling’s penalty gives Man City 1-0 win over Wolves in EPL | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec.11, 2021(Martin Rickett/PA via AP).

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City needed a disputed penalty to secure a 1-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton on Saturday and ensure they stayed atop the Premier League.

City were awarded a spot kick for handball when Joao Moutinho blocked a cross from Bernardo Silva with his arm outstretched, although Wolves argued that the ball hit his armpit.

Raheem Sterling calmly converted the penalty straight down the middle in the 66th minute for his 100th Premier League goal, which proved enough on a day when City’s high-powered attack struggled to make the most of its chances.

Wolves had gone a man down just before the halftime break when Raul Jimenez was first booked for a tackle near the halfway line then inexplicably stretched his leg out to block the resulting free kick to earn a second yellow card straight away.

Jack Grealish missed a stellar chance to double the lead in the 70th when he poked the ball over the bar from close range after a cross from Sterling across the box.

The win made sure Pep Guardiola’s team will stay in front of closest rivals Liverpool and Chelsea, who both played later Saturday.

