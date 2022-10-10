Stewart’s Automotive Chair releases first book Loop Jamaica

Diana Sherry Stewart has written her first book entitled ‘Dunsinane, A Memoir’ which is in memory of her late husband Richard Stewart.

It is a tribute to the many memories shared with him, family and friends at their home in Gordon Town, after which the book is titled – Dunsinane.

Stewart who is Chairman of Stewart’s Automotive Group thought the time was right to capture her memories and launch the book on September 28, the eve of the seven-year memorial of her husband’s passing.

Her first literary feat could have been anything else, but the businesswoman and philanthropist thought a memoir was best as it would be a fitting legacy for her family.

“My grandchildren thought that my life has been filled with a lot of life lessons and drama, and they really thought I should put it all in a story, and I believe writing a memoir helped me to either gain insight into the past or heal from a traumatic experience,” she shared.

Dunsinane is a powerful literary travelogue of Stewart’s account of journeying through life with family, friends, employees, politicians and a host of other persons; and the profound experiences, events, and exposures that have impacted her world.

Philanthropist and Chair of Stewart’s Automotive Group, Diana Stewart (seated) is joined by members of her family during the launch of her first literary work, Dunsinane: A Memoir. Stewart, who penned the piece in memory of her late husband Richard, hosted the event at the Jaguar Land Rover Showroom on September 28.

Stewart is unafraid to recall the memories (the good, bad, but never indifferent), and to reflect on the lessons learnt, however painful. She takes readers on a jaw-dropping, sometimes funny, sometimes tearful ride through her life’s journey.

As the memoir hits the stands, she is hoping that readers’ takeaway will be learning how to live a simple life while adding adventures and creating long-lasting memories that will leave a legacy for their children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.

For Stewart, Dunsinane can also be the road map for readers to realise that all that glitters is not gold and it is important to live life with determination and hope.

“Dunsinane” also tells how much I love my family and getting involved in philanthropy.

“Being able to help others today, will make the difference tomorrow,” she opined.

Passionate about philanthropy and giving back to Jamaica, all proceeds from the sale of her memoir will go to The Richard and Diana Stewart Building Fund.

The memoir also offers some information about the author’s life with some surprises for friends who thought they knew everything about Stewart.

Among the revelations is the major accident she had, and after being treated in Jamaica, her parents took her to the United States where they were told she would never walk again or have children. She defied the odds – an active member of her community, Stewart now has five great-grandchildren.

Never a dull moment, the read is guaranteed to have book lovers turning the pages as Stewart, who was born in Slough, Buckinghamshire, England, to a Jamaican father and an English mother, shares chunks of her life taking readers through the myriad twists and turns of that journey.

The memoir leads to a profound acknowledgement of humanity and the empowering release that comes with being candid enough to share the stories of lived experiences, and for readers to acknowledge their own vulnerabilities.