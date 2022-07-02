Stick with Atomica in Jamaica St Leger | Loop Jamaica

Saturday’s 10-furlong Jamaica St Leger at Caymanas Park has been billed ‘Battle of the Sexes’, pitting Gary Subratie’s unbeaten 1000 Guineas winner, ATOMICA, against Patrick Lynch’s BLUE VINYL, who won the 2000 Guineas by showing rapid acceleration over the last furlong for a near 10-length victory.

ATOMICA, who went gate-too-wire, winning the 1000 Guineas under a hand ride, clocking 1:37.0, will break from stall five armed with a five-pound sex allowance.

BLUE VINYL is drawn wide, stall 12, heading into the sweeping clubhouse turn, which could cause him to lose ground on the bend to the speedy filly.

However, BLUE VINYL has a good turn of foot, quickening from fourth position off the home turn to storm past BRINKS approaching the furlong pole to win the 2000 Guineas in 1:37.4 with Radesh Roman, who is back aboard for the St Leger.

Despite BLUE VINYL’s storming stretch run, ATOMICA’s ease of victory and comparable time in the 1000 Guineas smacks of class. Her finishing speed, clocking 1:11.2 and 1:23.4 for six and seven-furlong splits, suggests she should easily stalk even the fastest colt in the line-up.

The colts and geldings BLUE VINYL beat in the 2000 Guineas have proven themselves to be short runners, who quit readily when challenged.

EMPEROROFTHECATS, who came off the home turn second behind BRINKS, returned two weeks later and was caught by BERNING RED at seven furlongs.

Title-chasing Dane Dawkins will be aboard ATOMICA hunting a feature-race double as he also has the leg up on MAHOGANY in the Clovis Metcalfe Cup at seven and a half furlongs.

MAHOGANY, won in an unchallenged 1:11.1 at six furlongs on May 7, his second run off a six-month lay-up. He returns with only 117lb and should prove too quick for last season’s top classic campaigner, Jamaica Derby and St Leger hero CALCULUS.

First post for the 10-race card is 11:45 a.m.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1200m

Great Britt (3)

Race 2 – 1200m

Mr Lyndhurst (2)

Race 3 -1600m

Mine That Cat (1)

—-Race 4 – 1100m

Another Wave (2)

Race 5 -800m St

Rockdale (3)

Race 6 – 1000m St

Lightning McQueen (4)

Race 7 -1200m

Lure of Lucy (5)

Race 8 – 1400m

Our Angel (8)

Race 9 – 1500m

Mahogany (5)

Race 10 – 1000m St

Atomica (5)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 7 -1200m

Lure of Lucy (5)

Race 9 – 1500m

Mahogany (5)

Race 10 – 1000m St

Atomica (5)