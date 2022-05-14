Stick with Duke in Lady Geeta Trophy | Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Stick with Duke in Lady Geeta Trophy | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Gary Subratie’s DUKE is tipped to make it two wins in a row, facing six rivals at Caymanas Park in Saturday’s Lady Geeta Trophy at six furlongs, after easily beating SECRET IDENTITY and NUCLEAR NOON at five furlongs on April 17.

DUKE, who

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols