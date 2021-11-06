Stick with Nuclear Noon in Race 10 | Loop Jamaica

Back-to-form NUCLEAR NOON with jockey Robert Halledeen should win his second race in under a week at Caymanas Park, facing a field of mainly slower rivals at five furlongs round in Saturday’s closing event.
Last Sunday, NUCLEAR NOON was gifted the Tack Room Trophy by hot favourite, BILLY WHIZZ, who reared badly at the start before recovering to finish third.
Sprinters UNKNOWN SOLDIER, ALEXA’S LODGE and DEEP BLUE SEA are no match for NUCLEAR NOON, who should use his consistent speed to chase them off the lead.
NUCLEAR NOON easily tracked REGNANT in splits of 22.3, 34.0, 45.4 and 58.2 before winning comfortably in 1:12.4 last Sunday.
Victory for NUCLEAR NOON should keep Anthony Nunes within touching distance of leader Jason DaCosta in the trainers’ stakes race. DaCosta starts the afternoon approximately $322,000 in front and aiming at a three-timer – IT’S A BOY, UNRULY BOSS and TOMOHAWK in races six, eight and nine, respectively.
The dueling trainers have a major showdown in the eighth event.
DaCosta’s UNRULY BOSS and Nunes’ SANTORINI clash in the eighth. SANTORINI is expected to start favourite in the one-mile event. However, UNRULY BOSS had shown no sign of slowing down when winning six furlongs in 1:12.1 and could steal a march on SANTORINI, who is better suited to two-turn races.
First post on the 10-race card is 11:45 am.
CAYMANAS PARK TIPS
Race 1 -300m St
Sir Budget (6), Zi Beast (4)
Race 2 – 1100m
Brinks (2)
Race 3 – 1000m St
Buckaluck (5), Mother Nature (7)
Race 4 – 900m St
Riddim Up (4)
—-Race 5 – 800m St
Cup Cake (6), Silverstine (10)
Race 6 – 1200m
It’s A Boy (7)
Race 7 – 1200m
Traditional Boy (6), The Trojanwarrior (4)
Race 8 – 1600m
Unruly Boss (7), Santorini (4)
Race 9 – 1820m
Tomohawk (2)
Race 10 – 1000m Rd
Nuclear Noon (8)
