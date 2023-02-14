STILL MISSING: Desperate search continues for 58-y-o woman Loop Jamaica

Fifty-eight-year-old Angella Buchanan of Union district, Lluidas Vale, St Catherine has been missing since Saturday, December 24, 2022.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 123 centimeters (4 feet) tall. Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Buchanan was last seen at home.

Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Angella Buchanan is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876- 984-2305, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.