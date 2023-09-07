‘Stinger’ held in raid; ammo, car reportedly used in robbery seized Loop Jamaica

Twenty-five-year-old Darrell Watson otherwise called ‘Stinger’of Hamilton Street, Western Park, Clarendon was charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon with intent to traffic (ammunition), trafficking prohibited weapon, dealing in prohibited weapon, and two counts of fraudulent use of license plate following an operation along the Four Paths main road in the parish onSaturday, August 26.

Reports from the May Pen police are that at about 1:30 p.m., a Black Toyota Wish motorcar bearing two different license plates was intercepted along the Four Paths main road.

This vehicle is believed to have been involved in a bank robbery that occurred in Mandeville. A search of the vehicle was conducted and a magazine containing twenty-five 9mm rounds, two 7.62 rounds, one 5.56 M16 spent casing, and one 9mm magazine was seized.

Watson was arrested and taken into custody where he gave a caution statement accounting for hisactions. He was subsequently charged on Monday, September 4.

He is set to appear in the May Pen Parish court on Thursday, September 7.

