Stocks and Securities Limited working with cops amid employee fraud Loop Jamaica

Stocks and Securities Limited working with cops amid employee fraud

24 minutes ago

(Photo: @ssljamaica via Facebook)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The management of Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) says it has taken steps to secure assets in its control and strengthen internal protocols after news broke of fraudulent activity at the company, allegedly by a former employee.

SSL said that it became aware of the fraudulent activity and, following initial internal investigations, it referred the matter to the relevant law enforcement authorities to facilitate a thorough and complete examination of all its aspects.

“To ensure this, we have taken steps to secure those assets and strengthened internal protocols to detect suspicious activity in the shortest time possible,” SSL said in its release on Thursday.

The company said it would continue to liaise and cooperate fully with law enforcement throughout the investigation and ensure that the responsible party faces the full consequence of the law.

