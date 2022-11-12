Stoke City rename stadium bar to honour Jamaican legend Ricardo Fuller Loop Jamaica

Stoke City have renamed the bet365 Stadium sports bar as Ricardo’s in a tribute to club legend and retired Reggae Boy Ricardo Fuller.

The venue, on the corner of the Boothen End and Tile Mountain Stand at the bet365 Stadium, used to be known as Delilah’s but has undergone huge changes in a ?2.5m refurbishment.

A story posted on the club’s website stated that “the club has consulted with the supporters’ council and other stakeholders about the name and has decided to honour one of the favourite players from the ground’s 25-year history.

The club’s website further stated that “it will officially open on Thursday, November 24, with further details to be announced soon.

“It will be open for screening of England’s second World Cup group game against the USA a day later and will also televise England’s clash with Wales on November 29. Doors will be open at 5.30 pm on both nights with free entry on a first-come, first-served basis.”

The venue, which has been known as Delilah’s since 2001 having previously been Legends Bar, will have large-screen televisions as well as the upgraded bar and catering facilities and new toilets on the ground floor. The kitchen is also being renovated and a new kitchen is being fitted on the first floor, which is being done up as a function suite.

Fuller joined Stoke in 2006 and became a fan favourite after scoring 25 goals in two seasons to help the Potters gain promotion from the English Championship to the Premier League.

The 43-year-old Fuller made 182 appearances for Stoke between 2006 and 2012 and scored 43 goals.

In October, the veteran of 72 international caps for the Reggae Boyz returned to Stoke as an academy coach.