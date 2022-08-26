Stokes hits 1st century as England’s full-time test captain Loop Jamaica

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes hit centuries on Friday to help England establish a commanding first-innings lead over South Africa after two days of the second test at Old Trafford.

Stokes made 103, for his first century as England’s full-time test captain, and Foakes weighed in with 113 not out — his highest international knock — as they shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 173.

Foakes was still there when England declared on 415 for nine, with a first-innings advantage of 264 runs.

South Africa openers Dean Elgar (11) and Sarel Erwee (12) negotiated nine overs before stumps to close on 23 without loss. The Proteas were rolled over for 151 on day one after opting to bat in Manchester.

South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0 after an innings win at Lord’s last week.