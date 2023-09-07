Stolen poker boxes found; bar owners in St Bess urged to contact cops Loop Jamaica

The police have issued a call for bar operators in and around St Elizabeth, who have experienced break-ins at their establishments, to make contact with local authorities in the parish.

Law enforcement officers said that in two separate operations, detectives recently recovered several poker boxes that were stolen, underscoring their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of communities within the parish.

Investigators said they were now urging individuals who have experienced break-ins at their establishments, particularly bars, to come forward and identify the poker boxes

. Persons can make contact with the Black River Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) at 876-956-2026.

The St Elizabeth police are reminding persons, especially residents of the parish, that providing information to the police supports efforts to combat crime and bring perpetrators to justice. All persons are encouraged to share what they know.