Stone-throwing women land licensed gun holder in hot water Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
A 44-year-old customer service manager of a St James address was charged with assault at common law, unlawful wounding and illegal possession of a firearm following an incident in Rhyne Park in the parish on Independence Day, August 6.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 4pm, the complainant and another woman got into an argument where both of them allegedly started throwing stones at each other.

The accused, who is a licensed firearm holder, allegedly pushed the complainant to the ground, pointed his firearm in her face and threatened to kill her.

The police were informed, and an investigation was launched.

Subsequently, the licensed firearm holder surrendered to the police in the presence of his attorney. He was charged following a question-and-answer interview.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.

