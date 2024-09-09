Stony Hill Fire Station honours fallen colleague Shahine Nelson

Firefighters at the Stony Hill Fire Station in St Andrew, on Monday morning, paid tribute to their colleague, Shahine Nelson, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in a car crash on Friday night in Angels, just outside Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Nelson was the adopted daughter of Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) Assistant Superintendent Garnett Douse, whose son, Larenzo, also passed away after being struck by a vehicle while on duty in Ocho Rios, St Ann, on November 30, 2022.

Commissioner of the JFB, Stewart Beckford, expressed that Nelson’s adopted father is devastated by the loss. He also noted that counselling teams have been mobilised to support Nelson’s family and colleagues during this difficult time.

Video by firefighter @Owenpalmerems on X