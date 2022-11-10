Stony Hill market to be reopened on November 22 Loop Jamaica

Renovation of the Stony Hill market in St. Andrew is more than 90 per cent complete, says the Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams.

The facility will be officially reopened during a ceremony on Tuesday, November 22 at 3:30 pm.

Senator Williams made the announcement at the monthly meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, held at the Corporation’s Church Street offices in downtown Kingston.

“I have seen it and I am pleased. Within the resources that we have for these kinds of work, I am pleased,” the Mayor said.

He encouraged Councillors to “make themselves available” and participate in the reopening exercise.

Work on the facility included the upgrading of the sanitary conveniences, lighting, roof, and vending stalls as well as the general area.

The renovation forms part of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation’s drive to improve markets across the Municipality.