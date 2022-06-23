Store owner happy fridge didn’t ‘stray too far’ | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Store owner happy fridge didn't 'stray too far'
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Store refrigerator swept through car park by strong winds in China

A store’s refrigerator was swept through a car park by strong winds in eastern China.

Footage shows the appliance sliding along the ground in Huai’an City in Jiangsu province on June 10, with cans of soda spilling out from inside it.

The shop owner said: “That day, the rain and wind were so strong that the fridge outside my shop was blown away. Luckily, it was heavy enough that it did not fall to the ground or stray too far.”

China’s National Meteorological Center raised a blue alert — the least severe in the country’s four-level, colour-coded warning system — for storms across the country, including Jiangsu province, on Wednesday, June 22.

