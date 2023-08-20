Storeowner killed over pride flag flown before business in California Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Storeowner killed over pride flag flown before business in California Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

#BudapestQuest: Day 3 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 21

McKenzie says JLP Gov’t has done more for poor than any other admin

Initiatives in memory of rape, murder victim, 15-y-o Jamelia Cole

Case of businessman ‘pulling gun on woman, child’ heads to High Court

#BudapestQuest: Photo of the Day – Heartbreak!

High-level taskforce set up to drive PATH’s reform process – Charles

St James man charged with triple murder

AA sues travel site to cut down on consumer use of trick to save money

Storeowner killed over Pride flag flown before business in California

WATCH: Burn victim Ackalia Dunkley arrives in Ja after treatment in US

Monday Aug 21

24?C
World News
Loop News

12 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

CEDAR GLEN, Calif. (AP) — A dispute over an LGBTQ+ pride flag at a California clothing store spiralled into deadly violence this weekend when a man shot and killed the 66-year-old business owner right in front of her shop, authorities said.

The man ran away from the store after the shooting Friday night, but was later found and killed in a confrontation with officers from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The agency said Laura Ann Carleton was pronounced dead at Mag.Pi, the store she owned and operated in Cedar Glen. The small community in the San Bernadino Mountains is roughly 60 miles (96 kilometres) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Before the shooting, the man “made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store,” sheriff’s officials said.

It was not immediately clear what happened when officers confronted the man, whose identity hadn’t been released as of Sunday.

Carleton, who preferred to be called ‘Lauri’, is survived by her husband and nine children in a blended family.

An LGBTQ group in nearby Lake Arrowhead said Carleton didn’t identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. But she spent time helping and advocating for everyone, and was defending her Pride flags placed in front of her shop on the night of the shooting, the group said.

There was an outpouring of support on social media over the weekend, with commenters expressing shock and sadness on the store’s accounts. Many included rainbow flag emojis.

Law enforcement agencies in several states have investigated the destruction of rainbow Pride flags as potential hate crimes in recent years.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Day 3 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 21

Sport

Spain’s captain Olga Carmora told father had died after World Cup win

Jamaica News

McKenzie says JLP Gov’t has done more for poor than any other admin

More From

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Jamaican quartet make women’s 100m semis

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Natasha Morrison and Shashalee Forbes all qualified for the women’s 100m semi-finals on day two of the World Athletics Championships in th

See also

Entertainment

Man who reunited Tiger with family was ‘shocked’ to see artiste

Veteran dancehall icon Tiger returned safely to his family on Friday, thanks to the help of a Good Samaritan, TikToker Leonardo Reynolds, and the police.
The ‘Come Back to Me’ deejay was

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Shelly embraces warrior mentality ahead of 100m semis

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, renowned as the most decorated sprinter in World Championship history, likened herself to a warrior shortly after securing her berth in the women’s 100m sem

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Tracey breaks 28-year-old national 1500m record

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Adelle Tracey produced a big performance to break Yvonne Graham’s 28-year-old national record in the women’s 1500 metres on Sunday at the World Athletics Championships in the Hungar

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Seville leads all qualifiers into 100m semis at Worlds

Jamaica’s trio of Oblique Seville, Rohan Watson, and Ryiem Forde all clinched their spots in the men’s 100m semi-finals on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Seville takes 4th in 100m final at World Champs

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Jamaican sprinter Oblique Seville claimed fourth place in the men’s 100m final on the second day of competition at the 19th World Athletics Championship on Sunday.
Seville record

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols