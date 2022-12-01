St?phanie Frappart makes history as 1st female World Cup ref Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Caribbean News
St?phanie Frappart makes history as 1st female World Cup ref Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Germany eliminated from World Cup despite 4-2 victory over Costa Rica

Rubis InPulse Staying Afloat art exhibit reframes view of nature

Japan beat Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup

St?phanie Frappart makes history as 1st female World Cup ref

Your next income stream could be that book you write

Some micro-credit businesses exiting the market

Long Christmas public holiday period this year – Labour Ministry

This is where Messi, Ronaldo rank among World Cup scoring leaders

Belgium coach Martinez leaving team after World Cup exit

Morocco advance at World Cup after beating Canada 2-1

Thursday Dec 01

27?C
FIFA World Cup(TM)
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Referee Stephanie Frappart, centre, assistants referee Neuza Back, left, and Karen Diaz warm up prior to the World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — French referee St?phanie Frappart became the first woman to take charge of a men’s World Cup game on Thursday as she blew her whistle to start Germany’s game against Costa Rica.

Frappart also had two women as assistants — Neuza Back of Brazil and Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico — to complete an all-female refereeing team on the field.

Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States was also working at the Al Bayt Stadium as the offside specialist in the video review team.

FIFA has two other women, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan, on its list to referee games at the tournament in Qatar.

Frappart had been picked previously for duties as the fourth official.

The 38-year-old Frenchwoman was promoted in the men’s game by European soccer body UEFA and in her home country and she has already refereed men’s games in World Cup qualifying and the Champions League. She also took charge of this year’s men’s French Cup final and the 2019 Women’s World Cup final for FIFA.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Germany eliminated from World Cup despite 4-2 victory over Costa Rica

Lifestyle

Rubis InPulse Staying Afloat art exhibit reframes view of nature

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Japan beat Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup

More From

Jamaica News

Bus driver attacks babymother after finding man in child’s bed

A bus driver, who allegedly injured his child’s mother in a fight after going to her house and seeing a grown man lying in his seven-year-old daughter’s bed, is to go to dispute resolution.

The 36-

Jamaica News

Young firefighter dies after being mowed down while on duty

McKenzie mourns the tragedy, including the circumstances behind it

Jamaica News

US citizen killed in botched St Ann robbery

The police are probing the slaying of a US citizen who was fatally shot by gunmen during a botched robbery in Shaw Park, St Ann, on Monday.

See also

Dead is 53-year-old Phillip Bradley Crain, a re

Jamaica News

Police ask for help to find missing child

The police have activated a High Alert for 12-year-old Ebony Williams of Largie Road, Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11, who has been missing since Tuesday, November 28.

She is of dark complexi

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rest easy, football fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time.

The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0

Business

Krispy Kreme is coming to Kingston in 2023

American doughnut company Krispy Kreme has signed a franchise deal with Restaurant Associates Limited (RAL) to open in Kingston by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Local doughnut lovers will s

NewsAmericasNow.com

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols