Strategic acquisitions drive Derrimon’s strong Q2 performance Loop Jamaica

Large grocer Derrimon Trading Company Limited (DTL) reported strong gains and challenges, amplified by its recent acquisitions, Spicy Hill Farms Limited and Arosa Limited, and the launch of a new Select Grocers location in Curatoe Hill, Clarendon.

The June quarterly profit grew 21 per cent to $126 million even as revenue fell $46.17 million to $4.57 billion. The company managed to counteract this decline with effective inventory management and a reduction in commodity prices, resulting in a decrease of 2.80 per cent in the cost of sales and propelling the gross profit to $1.15 billion, a 4.85 per cent jump from the prior quarter.

Interestingly, the three-month operating expenses stood at $728.8 million, marking a significant 26.8 per cent reduction from 2022. This decline underscores the significant cost savings DTL realised post the integration phase of its new acquisitions, Spicy Hill Farms Limited and Arosa Limited.

However, it wasn’t all smooth selling. The finance cost saw a considerable spike of 259 per cent over the June 2022 numbers, attributed primarily to the debt accrued from the recent acquisitions and leases.

Overall, DTL posted an impressive 29.8 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit, taking it to $146.81 million. Additionally, for the cumulative six-month period, revenue surged by 7.2 per cent to a record $9.5 billion, reflecting positive contributions from the newly integrated companies.

In evaluating the core activity, which encompasses the distribution and retail segments, the company registered a second-quarter revenue of $3.04 billion. This is a modest 1.46 per cent hike compared to the same period in 2022. Gross profit also saw a commendable rise of 7.9 per cent from the previous year’s second quarter.

However, there were certain concerns to be noted. Operating expenses for the core activity in the second quarter were considerably higher by 44.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. Finance charges for the quarter stood at a staggering 303.1 per cent more than its 2022 counterpart.

Conclusively, the assets of the company grew by 44 per cent to $13.09 billion compared to the previous year. This increase was predominantly due to the rise in current assets. However, the company did trim its payables while witnessing a surge in long-term debt.

The results show that DTL has navigated some challenges post its acquisitions. The numbers, on the whole, bode well for the company as it continues to expand and integrate its new ventures into its business model.

Its capital stands at $5.5 billion from $5.4 billion a year earlier.