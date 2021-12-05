Street race after curfew hours leaves driver dead from fiery crash | Loop Jamaica

A 51-year-old man was burnt to death after his vehicle crashed into a tree during a street car race in Lacovia, St Elizabeth on Friday night, two hours after the start of the island-wide curfew.

The deceased was identified as Anthony Diaz.

Two other persons who were passengers in the vehicle were hospitalised in stable condition.

According to the police, Diaz was driving a Nissan Sunny motorcar in the street race along the Haughton main road at about 11:30 pm, when he lost control of the vehicle.

The unit crashed into an ackee tree and burst into flames upon impact.

Persons at the scene assisted the two occupants from the burning vehicle, but Diaz was not removed before the car became completely engulfed in flames.

The two injured persons were rushed to hospital while the police and firefighters were alerted to the scene.

Following cooling down operations, Diaz’s charred remains were recovered from the vehicle.