Strengthening Tropical Storm Rai to hit the Philippines as a typhoon Thursday

Rai currently has sustained winds of 110 kph (70 mph), putting it just shy of typhoon strength (119 kph or 74 mph).

Favorable conditions across the region, including very warm ocean waters and low wind shear, will likely lead to steady strengthening up to landfall.

The current forecast from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center is for Rai to peak reach 165 kph (105 mph) at landfall. This would make Rai equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

In the Philippines the storm is known as Odette and is being monitored locally by The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).