Strong support for Lila Ike after ‘I am into women’ tweet | Loop Jamaica

While expressing concern, music fans have shown strong support for reggae artiste and MOBO award nominee Lila Ike following a series of tweets from her Twitter account on Sunday night, suggesting that she is a victim of sexual violence and is “into women”.

“So what if am into women? My music isn’t real?” one of the tweets read. It was followed by a set of somewhat cryptic tweets that caused fans to respond with concern, including a tweet that read: “I’ve been raped”.

Another tweet from the account, which has so far garnered more than 2,000 likes, read: “I am Lila Ike, I am into women, and I’ve been making reggae music.”

Lila Ike’s account also retweeted a tweet from artiste Jesse Royal, which read: “U Covered Inna Real Life…Love you sis @LilaIkeJa”.

One user tweeted: “What is happening, hope you are safe.”

Another said: “I pray that you are okay.”

In a show of support for the artiste, music fans have also tweeted heart emojis.

One said: “And don’t you ever change into someone you’re not to please others??? Big ups to you bbg, you amazing???”.

Another wrote: “neva leavin yo side no matter wah”.

Yet another showed support for the singer by tweeting: “And we love you and your music SAME way…Real is real. Love & support always.”

Attempts to get a comment from the “I Spy” singer’s camp proved futile.

Lila Ike is known for songs like “Where I’m Coming From”, “Solitude”, and “Second Chance”.

She released her debut EP, “The ExPerience”, in 2020, and has announced that she plans on finishing her debut studio album soon.

Lila Ike has also been working with R&B superstar and Grammy and Oscar award-winning H.E.R. on her upcoming reggae project, as they were spotted in the studio last year.