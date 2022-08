Struggling Leicester drop Fofana, lose 2-1 to Southampton Loop Jamaica

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Without the dropped Wesley Fofana, Leicester threw away the lead to lose 2-1 at home to Southampton in the Premier League as their tough start to the season continued on Saturday.

Che Adams came off the bench to score in the 68th and 84th minutes — the second coming from a spectacular scissor kick — to earn Southampton a first win at the third time of trying.

Leicester, which went ahead through James Maddison’s 54th-minute free kick, are still without a victory despite having taken the lead in both their home games. From 2-0 up, Brendan Rodgers’ team drew 2-2 with Brentford in the opening round before losing 4-2 at Arsenal last weekend.

Rodgers chose to leave Fofana out of the matchday squad, with the center back linked with a big-money move to Chelsea. Meanwhile, midfielder Youri Tielemans only started on the bench — and came on in the 65th — amid uncertainty over his future.

Jamie Vardy started for Leicester after signing a new deal keeping him at the club until 2024.

At Selhurst Park, London: Wilfried Zaha underlined his importance to Crystal Palace with two more goals as his team picked up a first Premier League win of the season by fighting back to beat Aston Villa 3-1.

At Goodison Park, Liverpool: England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford provided the assist for Demarai Gray’s late equalizer as Everton snatched their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw against promoted Nottingham Forest.

At Craven Cottage, in London: Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 90th-minute header snatched Fulham a 3-2 win over local rival Brentford.

At Tottenham Hotspur in London: Harry Kane scored for the second straight game to secure a 1-0 win for Tottenham over Wolverhampton and maintain his team’s unbeaten start to the season.