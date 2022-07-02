Stuart Broad bowls most expensive over in test cricket history | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Stuart Broad bowls most expensive over in test cricket history
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Saturday Jul 02

1 hrs ago

England’s Stuart Broad reacts during the second day of the fifth cricket test match against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira).

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — England fast bowler Stuart Broad conceded 35 runs against a merciless Jasprit Bumrah in the most expensive over ever bowled in test cricket on Saturday.

Broad had already celebrated his 550th test wicket on the second day of the series-deciding fifth test at Edgbaston against India before his disastrous over late in the first innings.

Bumrah hit Broad for four boundaries and two sixes in the over. The India captain took 29 runs off the over which also cost five wides and a no-ball.

With the second new ball only three overs old, Bumrah top edged Broad for four off the first ball before another short delivery which went for 5 wides.

Bumrah got a top-edged six off the third delivery which was signaled a no-ball and then followed it up with three successive boundaries, a six and a single off the last ball.

The previous record of 28 runs in an over was jointly shared by Brian Lara of the West Indies, George Bailey of Australia and South African Keshav Maharaj.

Bumrah finished on 31 not out as India were bowled out for 416 in their first innings with England 32 for two in reply following the lunch break. The match is now delayed due to rain.

This fifth Test at Edgbaston is a long-delayed series decider, having been postponed from last September, when it was due to be played at Old Trafford, due to COVID-19 concerns in the India camp.

Prisoners recognised for academic performance in CSEC

Eighteen inmates at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre were on Wednesday awarded for their successful academic performance in the January 2022 sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Cert

Sport

Fraser-Pryce and Swoboda to face off in Silesia sprint show

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Poland’s Ewa Swoboda are to star in a 100m head-to-head when the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Silesia welcomes athletes for Wanda Diamond League

Sport

Sabrina Lyn wins Jamaica’s first gold at inaugural Caribbean Games

Jamaica’s lone representative in track and field, Anthony Cox, will be in action on Friday

Jamaica News

Male, female wards both gone missing at Maxfield Park Children’s Home

An Ananda Alert has been activated for two wards of the state who have gone missing from the Maxfield Park Children’s Home in St Andrew since Thursday, June 30.
They are:
o &nb

Jamaica News

Jamaican gets 5 years for scamming elderly American of nearly US$1m

…told her she won a US$2.8m lottery and a Mercedes Benz

Sport

Jamaica announce team for World Athletics Championships in Oregon

US-born Andrew Hudson, who won the 200m at the Jamaica trials, left out of team

