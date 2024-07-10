Student among three killed in MoBay

Detectives from the Major Investigation Division (MID) are probing Tuesday’s triple murder, including a student, in the inner-city community of Canterbury in Montego Bay, St James.

The deceased, all of Upper King Street, Montego Bay addresses, have been identified as 62-year- old fisherman David West, 26-year-old Rashaun Antanio Williams, who was unemployed, and 17-year-old student Jaydon Verrol Bennett.

Reports from the police are that the bodies of the three were found with gunshot wounds in different sections of their community about 5pm on Tuesday.

They were transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.