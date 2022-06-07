Student apprehended after ‘fight, assault’ of female teacher at school | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Student apprehended after ‘fight, assault’ of female teacher at school

A male student at a high school in Kingston was taken into police custody and charged after reportedly assaulting a teacher on Monday.

Reports from a source close to the investigation are that the child had been suspended from school, but returned to the institution and went to the classroom where the teacher was conducting her lessons.

Allegations are that the teacher instructed the schoolboy to leave but he refused.

A video of the incident later showed the teacher and the student in a tussle.

Reports are that the teacher, in trying to remove the student from the classroom, was allegedly shoved by the teenager.

During the stand-off, the teacher was reportedly assaulted and had to be treated for injuries.

The student was reportedly taken into custody and charged.

Reports are that he is to be taken to juvenile court at a date to be announced.

