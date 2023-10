A student has been charged in relation to the beating of another student at the BB Coke High School in St. Elizabeth on Thursday, September 28.

The minor, who was charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, will be arraigned on Monday, October 2.

Head of the St Elizabeth Division, Acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto, said that “the injured student is currently being treated at a hospital in the neighbouring parish”.

More information will follow.