Student Living stock gains 12% during Thursday’s trading Loop Jamaica

138 Student Living led double-digit gains on Thursday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) while five stocks gained 7.0 per cent.

138SL gained 12 per cent to $58.02, followed by General Accident up 7.3 per cent to $5.90, Community & Workers of Jamaica CCU Deferred shares up 7.2 per cent to $1.93, Frist Rock Real Estate gained 7.1 per cent to US$0.07, Berger Paints gained 7.0 per cent to $11.85, and Everything Fresh gained 7.0 per cent to $1.38.

The JSE Index advanced by 480.00 points (0.13 per cent) to close at 369,335.69 points and the volume traded amounted to 16,728,941 valued at $46,042,543.05.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 19.64 points (0.47 per cent) to close at 4,174.54 points and the volume traded amounted to 67,565,648 valued at $220,496,708.23.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 625.49 points (0.16 per cent) to close at 382,871.73 points and the volume traded amounted to 84,294,589 valued at $266,539,251.28.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index advanced by 543.67 points (0.13 per cent) to close at 420,869.32 points and the volume traded amounted to 16,723,630 valued at $45,554,765.80.

The JSE Select Index advanced by 33.19 points (0.35 per cent) to close at 9,549.08 points and the volume traded amounted to 828,516 valued at $19,962,083.43.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 2.01 points (0.97 per cent) to close at 208.28 points and the volume traded amounted to 19,463 valued at $5,628.70.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 112 stocks of which 49 advanced, 43 declined and 20 traded firm.

Meanwhile, the Jamaican-dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 84,294,589 units valued at $266,539,251.28.

The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 19,463 units valued at $5,628.70.

The following companies represent the overall volume leaders: –

SSL Venture Capital with 61,865,246 units (73.37per cent)

Wigton Windfarm ordinary shares with 9,097,981 units (10.79 per cent)

JMMB Group 7.35 per cent CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERENCE SHARE with 3,985,147 units (4.73 per cent)