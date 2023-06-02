Student pilot gone missing in the Corporate Area Loop Jamaica

Twenty-nine-year-old Javian Ferguson, student pilot of Lincoln Road, Kingston 16, has been missing since Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 193 centimetres (six feet four inches) tall.

Reports from the Kingston East police are that Ferguson was last seen in Kingston at about 7am wearing a pink polo shirt and beige dress pants.

All efforts to locate him since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Javian Ferguson is asked to contact the Trench Town police at 876-839-6875, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.