Student returns to classes at George’s after viral TikTok fan video  Loop Jamaica

The fourth-form student who was suspended for breaching St George’s College’s cell phone policy after he posted a video of a broken fan in a classroom returned to classes there on Monday.

It was initially reported that the boy was suspended for seven days after the video went viral on Tiktok, racking up some 89,000 views before it was deleted.

However, school officials clarified that the boy was only suspended for two days and instructed to participate in three days of rehabilitation activities at the school.

Speaking at Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing, Permanent Secretary in the Education and Youth Ministry, Dr Kasan Troupe, said a report on the matter was received by the ministry.

“We are aware that the fan was broken by an incident, accidentally by another student. It was brought to the attention of the school, and preparations were ongoing for the repair of the fan,” she outlined.

During that period, the schoolboy recorded and was able to share the broken fan in the public space with a comment about the institution.

“A cyah George’s this!” the student captioned in the now-deleted TikTok video.

Troupe said the regulations at St George’s College, as reported by the principal, are that students are not permitted to use their phones at school.

Additionally, they are not permitted to take recordings of the school without the permission of the principal and other school officials.

“That was not observed (in the particular incident at hand). The matter was brought to the attention of the principal. The matter in the public space brought some disrepute to the institution, and the… consequence of that is that students are normally suspended for breaches of such nature,” Troupe explained.

“This child, in particular, was given a letter for seven days with some additional conditions that the child will only serve two days out of school, and, as you know, one such school day was given as a closure day, which was the Friday because of the inclement weather,” she added.

Having served one day out of school, the child returned to school on Monday of this week and will do “some rehabilitation activities” on the weekends”, which includes three Saturdays, Troupe informed.

The expenses will be covered by the school, she said.

“… It’s a standard rehabilitation initiative that is implemented by St George’s College, a programme that we have seen to work over the years,” Troupe indicated.

Under the initiative, which is funded by the church and other stakeholders, a number of boys who have breached the school’s rules have been targeted.

“We have seen testimonials from the boys that it has helped them, and today, we have seen St George’s College move up the rank from a low or underperforming, in terms of what we expected from them, to a very high performing school, with this year showing a success rate of 91 per cent in their CSEC/CAPE examination results,” Troupe said.

She said the ministry supports the school’s thrust to ensure that there is a high level of discipline at the institution.

“I do believe that due process was followed in this case, and the child is being supported further with (a) counselling programme as outlined by the principal in the report,” Troupe stated.