Student sexually assaulted on UWI, Mona campus | Loop Jamaica

A female student was last Thursday sexually assaulted in a restroom on The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus.

In a statement sent to members of the UWI community late Monday, a copy of which was obtained by Loop News, The UWI said the student was sexually assaulted about 2pm on May 5, in a restroom in the vicinity of the Annex and Senate buildings.

The UWI said:

The incident was immediately reported to the Jamaica Constabulary Force and a team was deployed to the campus to investigate.

The UWI Mona Campus has taken the matter seriously and is providing all the relevant assistance to the police in an effort to apprehend the perpetrator.

According to the regional institution, care has also been taken to provide psychosocial support for the student as the investigation with both the JCF and Campus Security Team pursue “active leads”.

Deputy Principal of the Mona Campus, Professor Ian Boxill, is quoted as saying: “The well-being of our student has been our priority since the occurrence of the incident and the campus has taken steps to provide all the necessary psychosocial support that is critical at this time.

“We have reached out to the family of the student and will continue to dialogue, as we continue to support our student in this difficult time,” Boxhill said.

The UWI said since the incident, the security team has enhanced its operational plan to include the increased monitoring of restrooms.

“Restrooms that are in extremely remote locations will be kept closed for now. Greater attention will be placed on persons loitering on campus and those found to be loitering will be subjected to greater levels of interrogation by the security team.

“Additionally, given our intent to introduce more technology in our security apparatus to allow for more modern forms of policing, plans are underway to expedite the installation of additional surveillance cameras and panic alarms in more areas on campus,” the statement from UWI said.

The UWI also appealed to students, staff, and visitors to the Mona campus to assist the security team by reporting any suspicious-looking individuals or those who seem to be loitering on campus.

“Please always remember that the security team is there to keep our community safe, and we ask that you alert them in instances where there are situations of concern,” the statement read.