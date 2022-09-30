Student stabbed to death at Kingston Technical High Loop Jamaica

A student of Kingston Technical High School was stabbed to death, allegedly by another student, on Thursday afternoon on the school’s compound in the country’s capital city.

Information reaching Loop News is that two students, both girls, said to be in grade 11, were involved in a fight and a knife was brought into play.

The victim was reportedly stabbed several times in the incident which occurred just before 3pm.

Crime scene investigators are now on the scene, and a large crowd has gathered at the institution on Hanover Street.