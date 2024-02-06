Students at Greater Portmore High sent home Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
This after teachers protested the smell from nearby sewage plant

Loop News

1 hrs ago

Protest in Portmore over stench from sewage plant

Administrators at the Greater Portmore High School have decided to send home students for the day to accommodate a meeting with representatives from the Ministry of Education, political representatives in the area, and teachers.  

Teachers wearing all black staged a demonstration earlier today complaining about the smell coming from a sewage plant adjoining the school. According to several of the teachers, many of their cohort and students have been sick as a result. Teachers say that it got so bad yesterday that the leadership wanted to cancel classes.

After the teachers’ protest which was joined by Portmore’s Mayor Leon Thomas and councillor for the Hellshire Division, Vantick Preddie, school administrators decided to close the institution for the day to accommodate the meeting.

