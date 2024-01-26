Students left without classrooms after fire at Port Royal Basic School Loop Jamaica

Students left without classrooms after fire at Port Royal Basic School
Students left without classrooms after fire at Port Royal Basic School

Fire at school

Fire of unknown origin has destroyed a section of the Port Royal Basic School leaving scores of students without classrooms.

Reports are that sometime after 9 pm on Thursday a member of the public saw smoke coming from the facility and raised an alarm.

A team of firefighters responded and along with the help of residents were able to extinguish the blaze.

Early checks at the facility after cooling down operations were carried out revealed that two classrooms were damaged and several electronic appliances were destroyed.

