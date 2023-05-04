Students to benefit from literacy education acceleration programme Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
2 hrs ago – Updated

From left: Chris Bonterre, director ARROW Foundation; Sandra Maxwell Williams, teacher at Norman Manley High School; Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams; Marianne Vansteen, EU Ambassador to Jamaica; Dr Kasan Troupe, acting chief education officer at the Ministry of Education and Youth and Roncel Brooks, principal of Norman Manley High School.

Some 7,000 students from six high schools in Kingston and St Andrew, St James and Westmoreland will benefit from a Literacy Education Acceleration Programme (LEAP) geared at improving their literacy skills and academics.

The programme which is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Education and Youth with the support of the Citizen Security Secretariat of the Ministry of National Security and the European Union (EU) was launched on Tuesday, May 2 at Holy Trinity High School in Kingston.

Ministerof Education and Youth, Fayval Williams at the launch expressed confidence that the initiative will improve performance of students.

“We know that our schools are faced with widening literacy gaps, compounded by learning losses during COVID-19. We also know that low literacy can be tied to behaviour problems in the classroom, low self-esteem and ultimately low employability later. The size of the gap requires alternative approaches, and we are excited to see the results from these schools, before rolling out to more schools in Jamaica,” she explained.

The initiative is being led by the Ministry of Education and Youth as part of the Inter-Ministerial School Support Strategyunder the Citizen Security Plan of Jamaica. The Strategy was developed to strengthen services specifically in schools serving communities in the Zones of Special Operations. These schools have identified literacy as a crucial issue to be addressed to improve academics, safety and security.

The LEAP initiative is an important component of the Citizen Security Plan, supported by the European Union through budget support and technical assistance.

“This teacher training on the literacy software is part of a much broader European Union and Jamaica partnership around the Citizen Security Plan, supporting an all-of-government approach to crime and violence. The EU is proud to partner with the Ministry of Education and Youth to increase social investment and strengthen schools to help their students to thrive,” said Marianne Van Steen, EU Ambassador to Jamaica.

Teachers from the pilot schools are being trained to use the literacy software.

The six schools are Kingston High School, Norman Manley High School, Holy Trinity High School, Haile Selassie High School in Kingston and St Andrew; Grange Hill High School in Westmoreland and Spot Valley High School in St James.

