Students travelling to school on bike killed in Westmoreland crash Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
Two teens were on Tuesday morning killed in a fiery crash in Petersfield, Westmoreland while on their way to school.

They were both students at Petersfield High School in the parish.

The victims, 16-year-old Ajani Robinson and 14-year-old Zackeal McIntyre, are both from Darliston in Westmoreland.

“Reports are that they were riding on a bike to school when they collided with another vehicle,” a representative of the police Corporate Communications Unit said on Tuesday. 

The crash occurred about 6:50am. The teenagers were travelling on the motorcycle, heading northerly, along the Petersfield main road when they reportedly lost control of the bike while manoeuvering a corner.

The schoolboys collided with a motor car, which caught fire.

The police were summoned, and the boys were rushed to the hospital, where they died while undergoing treatment.

