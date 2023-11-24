Stunt rider dies in motorbike crash hours before his birthday bash Loop Jamaica

Tributes are flowing across social media for a popular motorcycle stunt rider who died as a result of injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle bang-up on Mandela Highway in St Catherine on Friday.

The motorcyclist died hours before the staging of his birthday party dubbed ‘V6’, which was scheduled to take place at Minotte Terrace off Chisolm Avenue in St Andrew.

The deceased is 27-year-old Jahbar Brown, otherwise called ‘Jahbar’ or ‘Bikebackstunts’, a deliveryman of Chisolm Avenue, Kingston 13.

The police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), in a release, said reports from the Ferry police are that about 3:15 am, Brown was driving his motorcycle easterly along the roadway when he lost control of the unit and collided into a metal barrier.

The police were summoned and Brown was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police said investigations are ongoing into the development.

Brown was well-known for his stunt riding skills and other motorcycle handling techniques.

Unconfirmed reports, according to social media users, are that his actual birthday was on Saturday, while others contended that his birthday was the same day as the planned ‘V6’ party.

Besides that, Brown’s Instagram page has been flooded with tributes.

“Ute yuh … mi medical inna the morning yah bro. Fly high,” wrote a man.

“I hope they still keep his party. The funds can give him (Brown) a proper home going. Condolences to his family and friends. Be careful to all motorists and riders at this season,” commented a woman.

Said one of Brown’s followers: “Jah know dawg, today a yuh bday (birthday) event and me can’t believe this Brown boss. Swear to God.”

Shared another: “Mi bredda, a wah dis yuh mek mi wake to bredda.

“Dawg come back plz (please) mi bredda, mi cya wull it bro. Mi neva wah fi seh RIP yute. Come bk (back),” he said with several teary-eyed emojis accompanying the comments.