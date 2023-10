A team of officers assigned to the St Ann Police Division seized one sub-machine gun and thirty assorted rounds of ammunition during an operation in Faith Pen, Moneague in the parish on Friday, October 6.

Reports are that at about 4:10 pm, lawmen were in the area when a search of a section of the roadway was conducted and the firearm and ammunition was found wrapped in pieces of clothing and inside a bag underneath a tree.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure. investigation continues.