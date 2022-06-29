Submachine gun, ammo, ballistic vest bagged on Love Lane in Clarendon | Loop Jamaica

A Kel-Tec submachine gun with a magazine containing fourteen .40 calibre rounds of ammunition was seized in a joint operation carried out by the Clarendon police and members of the military on Wednesday, June 29.

Reports from the May Pen police are that between the hours of 6:00 am and 6:30 am, the team conducted the operation on Love Lane in Banks district in the parish.

During a search of a property, the weapon was found in a knapsack bag that was stashed in a bucket at the back of the yard.

Another knapsack was found, which contained a ballistic vest.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing into the find.