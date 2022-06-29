Submachine gun, ammo, ballistic vest bagged on Love Lane in Clarendon | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Submachine gun, ammo, ballistic vest bagged on Love Lane in Clarendon | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Submachine gun, ammo, ballistic vest bagged on Love Lane in Clarendon

Jamaica fail to qualify for Under-20 World Cup

Gasoline, diesel prices marginally down

Ronaldo lawyers seek $626K from woman’s lawyer in Vegas case

20-y-o farmer charged with 55-y-o female shopkeeper’s murder

58-y-o mother and two sons charged after ‘gun find at home’

Isner beats Murray in 2nd round at Wimbledon

Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python

Midday meditation among JN investment banker’s productivity hacks

57 new COVID cases, three deaths, 17.7% positivity rate recorded

Wednesday Jun 29

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

22 minutes ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A Kel-Tec submachine gun with a magazine containing fourteen .40 calibre rounds of ammunition was seized in a joint operation carried out by the Clarendon police and members of the military on Wednesday, June 29.

Reports from the May Pen police are that between the hours of 6:00 am and 6:30 am, the team conducted the operation on Love Lane in Banks district in the parish.

During a search of a property, the weapon was found in a knapsack bag that was stashed in a bucket at the back of the yard.

Another knapsack was found, which contained a ballistic vest.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing into the find.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Submachine gun, ammo, ballistic vest bagged on Love Lane in Clarendon

Sport

Jamaica fail to qualify for Under-20 World Cup

Jamaica News

Gasoline, diesel prices marginally down

More From

Jamaica News

‘6 held in speeding car’ after reported robbery

Popular vlogger among alleged perpetrators

Jamaica News

From being kidnapped and robbed to imprisonment

See also

…Kevaughn Irving tells all in ‘Prescription to Prison’

Sport

‘I gave it my all tonight’ says Briana after 4th at Jamaica trials

“I gave it my all tonight,” said former national junior record holder over 100m, Briana Williams, after placing fourth in the women’s 100m final at the Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Friday

Jamaica News

Danger averted: Child saved from harm by alert cops and motorists

Parents of a young child are thanking a set of alert motorists and members of the Mounted Troop Division in the Jamaica Constabulary Force for the steps that they took to rescue the toddler,&nbsp

Jamaica News

Death penalty sought for accused in murder of mom and her 4 kids

The prosecution will be seeking the death penalty for Rushane ‘Jett’ Barnett, who is charged with killing his cousin and her four young children in Clarendon last week.
Barnett made his first appea

Sport

Lyles edges Knighton to win 200m win at US Championships

Sha’Carri Richardson did not qualify for Sunday’s 200 final, her only remaining chance to make the US team for the worlds

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols