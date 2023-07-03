Submachine gun bagged by cops in St Thomas Loop Jamaica

Law enforcers in St Thomas are now in possession of an illegal firearm that was recovered during a snap raid that was conducted in Needham Pen in the parish on Monday, July 3.

Reports from the Morant Bay police are that about 3pm, the law enforcers, acting on intelligence, conducted an operation in the mentioned area, during which a Mac-10 submachine gun with the serial number erased, was found and seized.

No one has been arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing into the find.