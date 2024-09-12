Submachine gun seized from 7-year-old boy at school in St Elizabeth

Submachine gun seized from 7-year-old boy at school in St Elizabeth
3 hrs ago

The submachine gun which was reportedly taken from a seven-year-old boy at a school in St Elizabeth on Thursday.

The St Elizabeth police have reported the seizure of a submachine gun which was said to have been found in the possession of a seven-year-old student on Thursday.

The weapon was reportedly taken from the child at a school in the parish.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) confirmed the developments in a post on Instagram.

The constabulary said head of the St Elizabeth police, Superintendent Coleridge Minto, had confirmed the incident.

The post said more information will follow on the development.

A photograph of the gun, which is carried, was posted on the JCF’s Instagram page.

The letters ‘JE’ are engraved on the weapon.

