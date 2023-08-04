Success reaped with nearly yearlong murder probe from St Bess to Kgn Loop Jamaica

The tenacity of detectives from the St Elizabeth Police Division led to the arrest and charge of a man following the killing of 22-year-old Teville Green, otherwise called ‘Frass’, in Jointwood district in the parish on September 24, 2022.

Thirty-six-year-old Seymour Mullings of Jointwood district was tracked by the police and located in Kingston after fleeing his community for almost a year.

Reports from the Black River police are that Green and Mullings were patrons at a bar in Jointwood when an altercation developed between them, during which Mullings pulled a firearm and opened fire, hitting Green before fleeing the scene.

The police were summoned and Green was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Green was arrested during an operation in Kingston on Monday, July 31.

He reportedly gave a caution statement to the police, and was later charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and using a firearm to commit a felony.

His court date is being arranged.