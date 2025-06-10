Jamaica’s Oblique Seville, Roshawn Clarke withdraw from Philadelphia Slam due to injuries Tabaquite, Flanagin Town Health Centres closed from noon today KFC outlet robbed, security officer forced to assist bandits Watch: Dr Peter Phillips slams FID appointment as ‘compromised’ French Open: Andreeva and Gauff get off to flying starts CARICOM deputy secretary general heading delegation to WHA meeting
World News

Sudanese army accuses Libya’s Haftar of joint border attack with RSF 

10 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Cross Continental Forum Barbados

The Sudanese army has accused the forces of eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar of attacking Sudanese border posts, the first time it has accused its northwestern neighbour of direct involvement in the country’s civil war, now in its third year.

The war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), whom the military also accused of joint involvement in the recent attack, has drawn in multiple countries, while international attempts at bringing about peace have so far failed.

list of 3 items

list 1 of 3

Brazil’s Bolsonaro testifies before Supreme Court over alleged coup plan

list 2 of 3

Israel kills more than 70 Palestinians in relentless attacks across Gaza

list 3 of 3

Palestine World Cup dream ends after late penalty heartbreak against Oman

end of list

Early in the war, Sudan had accused Haftar of supporting the RSF via weapons deliveries. It has long accused Haftar’s ally the United Arab Emirates of supporting the RSF as well, including via direct drone strikes last month. The UAE denies those allegations.

Egypt, which has also backed Haftar, has long supported the Sudanese army.

In a statement, Sudanese army spokesman Nabil Abdallah said the attack took place in the Libya-Egypt-Sudan border triangle, an area to the north of one of the war’s main front lines, el-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur.

Advertisement

He said the attack constitutes “a blatant aggression against Sudan”.

“We will defend our country and our national sovereignty, and will prevail, regardless of the extent of the conspiracy and aggression supported by the United Arab Emirates and its militias in the region,” Abdallah added.

Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the UAE of backing the assault, describing it as a “dangerous escalation” and a “flagrant violation of international law”.

“Sudan’s border with Libya has long served as a major corridor for weapons and mercenaries supporting the terrorist militia, funded by the UAE and coordinated by Haftar’s forces and affiliated terrorist groups,” it said in a statement.

There was no immediate response from Haftar’s forces.

The RSF has not issued an official statement, but a source within the group said that its fighters had taken control on Monday of the entrance to Jebel Uweinat, a remote mountain area that sits where the three countries meet, according to the AFP news agency.

 

Support us

Related News

27 May 2025

US pauses student visa processing amid plans to up social media vetting 

20 May 2025

What is the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, and why has it been criticised? 

26 May 2025

Trump rows back tariff threat to agree EU trade-talk extension 

31 May 2025

South Korea’s snap presidential election 2025: All you need to know 