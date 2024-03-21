Sugar Cane Ball: A Haute Evening in Hanover Loop Jamaica

The Sugar Cane Ball is more than the atypical fundraiser, it’s a glamorous social event.

It signals the start of each calendar year of events in the northwest and is the culmination of weeks-long activities geared towards raising funds for the Hanover Charities arm.

This year’s ball was nothing short of elegance, philanthropy, a rocking good time, live entertainment, sumptuous fare and over 300 local and international donors.

Held at the idyllic Round Hill Hotel & Villas in Hanover, this year’s ball celebrated the island’s rich culture, under the theme ‘Jamaica, Land We Love’.

A theme that was masterfully reverberated by the Tai Flora Luxe team through every facet of décor and party favours at the hotel’s Seaside Terrace.

Stylish in Rock colours: black green and gold, guests slipped into snazzy apparel, fit for the occasion.

For their entertainment portion, guests were treated to a sumptuous feast and live music that included a performance by Tessanne Chin, and a silent auction on curated experiences and exclusive lots, including Usain Bolt’s autographed unmistakable Puma running shoes.

Loop News throws it back to a haute evening in Hanover.