Sugar cane vendor’s action sparks call for health team intervention Loop Jamaica

A video of a street vendor putting sugar cane together, seemingly for sale, at a high-traffic intersection in the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region has sparked a call from a transport organisation for the health department to get involved.

The call came from Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services President Egerton Newman.

Newman is urging the St Catherine Health Department and the St Catherine Municipal Corporation to move quickly to remove street vendors from the busy intersection.

In the video, which has gone viral, a male vendor is seen wiping peeled sugar cane with a piece of cloth.

The video was captured by a motorist who described the cloth as old and “sweaty, sweaty”.

Speaking to Loop News, Newman said a “continued interface with these vendors and the motoring public and passengers could cause grave health issues or could have been causing serious health problems with those persons who purchased fruits and vegetables from them”.

Newman also alleged that some street vendors at the intersection use river water on their callaloo. He also said what is observed in the video cannot be allowed to continue and must be addressed with urgency.