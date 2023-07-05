SUMMER SAFETY: JCF urges parents to protect children over the holidays Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is advising parents to focus heavily on the welfare and well-being of their children over the long summer holidays.

In a release on Wednesday, the JCF said children are among the most vulnerable groups within the society, and they are owed a life free from abuse and fear.

The constabulary said as an overall agency, it has been “working tirelessly to ensure the safety of all Jamaicans, however, the recent murder of Danielle Rowe on June 8 has highlighted the issue of the safety of our children, especially with the onset of the summer holidays.

It said while the JCF will be intensifying its efforts to keep the children safe during the period, Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, is calling on Jamaicans to forge a partnership to achieve this.

“We can all do our part to create a safe environment for our children and be invested in the safety and security of our communities,” he said.

The JCF said parents and guardians are being encouraged to increase supervision of their children, as knowing what they are doing at home, on or offline, and at social events, are of utmost importance.

The release cited summertime as usually the time for parties and enjoyment, and urged parents to be extra vigilant, “as drug use and abuse is still a cause for concern”.

The JCF said the Commissioner has also reported that there is a growing trend involving the sale and use of recreational drugs, such as Molly or Ecstasy, at such events.

He urged parents to discourage the use of these drugs, this while the police work to address the criminal aspects of the matter.

“As the police work to physically protect the nation’s children, safeguarding them virtually is also important. Children are very proficient in using electronic devices and the internet, which are commonplace in our daily lives. While surfing the internet can be entertaining and informative for kids, there are other occasions when it can be dangerous. Therefore, as a parent, it is crucial that you keep an eye on how your kids use the internet,” said the JCF.

However, in cases where constant supervision is not possible, the constabulary said children should be knowledgeable about online safety practices, constantly reminded to travel in groups at all times, stick to busy and well lit roads, as well as to stay alert by keeping electronic devices off or turned down to ensure that they can see and hear what is happening around them.

“Protecting children is everyone’s responsibility, and we encourage you to raise concerns should you suspect that the safety of a child is at risk,” said the JCF.

“We can all do our share to help create surroundings that are safe for kids and fully protect them, allowing them to live, learn, grow and develop to their fullest potential,” concluded the constabulary.