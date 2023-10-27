Summer Walker and ‘BMF’ Star Lil Meech Rekindles Relationship

It seems that Summer Walker and Lil Meech have rekindled their relationship after breaking up more than three months ago.

The R&B singer and the BMF actor were linked together earlier in the year after they were spotted out together with his crew, and both seemingly confirmed their relationship in April. However, at the end of July, Walker announced that she was not going to stick around for a man who was always cheating, and she shaded Jayda Cheaves in the process.

“Can’t do that cheatin’ stuff,” she wrote at the time. She continued, “Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda but I couldn’t. It was cute though, I wish him the best.”

Just a day after, a Ring video was leaked online showing Lil Meech on his way to cheat with a woman from Houston. The actor later joked that he was on his way to help his cousin with some “groceries,” although the grocery bag was missing.

The woman has also gone public to bash Walker’s hygiene, which she claimed Meech was concerned about. Despite the memes and clowning Walker received, she and Lil Meech appear to be back on good terms as she was spotted out at dinner with the actor and his crew.

Walker shared a video of showing off her lobster and oyster dinner on her Instagram Stories. However, as she pawned the camera to show off the food, a phone lights up, showing what appears to be Lil Meech’s phone.

The phone display is the same as Meech’s Instagram profile. It appears that she and Meech are back on good terms, as they now follow each other on Instagram after unfollowing during the breakup.

Summer Walker nor Lil Meech have addressed their reconciliation, but fans were unforgiving about them coming back together after Meech cheated on her and even flaunted women he dated after as a way to get back at her for shading him.

“So what was the point of mentioning Jayda again Ms. Lamb chop,” one fan asked. “She just ain’t no better than Chrisean,” another said. “Not after he mocked you publicly *faints*,” another fan said.