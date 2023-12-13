Summer Walker Want Twin Boys Amid Pregnancy Rumors For Lil Meech

R&B singer Summer Walker says she wants to have twin boys after she completes her tour and addresses her critics, saying that she wants to be like Keke Wyatt with many children before she turns 30.

The “Girls Need Love” artist is the mother of one-year-old twin boys with his ex-boyfriend Larry, and she has a three-year-old daughter with producer London on Da Track. There are rumors that she might be pregnant again for her boyfriend, Black Mafia Life rapper Lil Meech, who hinted that his girl was pregnant days ago.

However, Summer Walker, who responded that “another cousin” was pregnant, clarified that she isn’t currently pregnant but wants to be after she completes her next tour. Lil Meech didn’t share the name of his girlfriend who is currently pregnant, but the BMF star appears to be happy that he was going to be a father.

“After tour, hopefully Ill have twin boys again, Imma pray and I’m hoping and praying I have twin boys again after tour. That would make my life,” she said as she revealed that she loves kids.

The songstress has not officially announced upcoming tour dates, but she did address critics who often point out that she isn’t in a committed relationship but having children.

“It just seems odd to me like when I just see people say ‘oh she’s gonna have 4, 5,6 kids’. Yes, I really do wanna have six kids. Um, I’m Keke Wyatt b**ch like I really hope I do. But I’m such a boy mom, I want all boys. Their so cute, oh my God Imma cry,” she said.

She continued, “I cannot have no more babies till I go on tour. I don’t want to tour pregnant that’s not fun. I’ve done it before. I’m not pregnant I don’t know where y’all be getting this sh*t from… I’m not having no more kids after 30 so I have like two years to get it correctly if I can.”

Fans also clowned Summer, who took back Lil Meech after he publicly cheated on her months ago.“Keke Wyatt is a married woman. Money doesn’t replace kids growing up in a good environment with two mature parents,” one fan said.

“I think kids do make her happy but there’s some sort of trauma and delusion that’s causing this,” another fan said.

Summer Walker and Lil Meech current relationship status is unknown after the two rekindled their relationship late summer. The R&B singer also hinted that she